SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 18, 7:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Dream11, SL vs NAM Dream11 Latest Update, SL vs NAM Dream11 Win, SL vs NAM Dream11 App, SL vs NAM Dream11 2021, SL vs NAM Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SL vs NAM Dream11 Live Streaming

SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and Namibia:

The fourth Group A contest between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, Monday at 7:30 PM IST. Former champions Sri Lanka will start the Monday game as favorites but Namibia have the resources to cause an upset for the Dashun Shanka’s team.

There is no room for error for both Sri Lanka and Namibia as both teams will be playing only three matches in the first round. Sri Lanka haven’t been at their best in the recent past and the team needs to get back to the track at the earliest. The island nation has secured victory in just three out of their last 20 T20 Internationals.

Namibia will be making its debut in the T20 World Cup on Monday. The team enjoyed a good ride in the UAE Summer Bash but failed to make it to the finish line in their practice games against Oman and Scotland.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs NAM Telecast

Star Sports holds the television rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

SL vs NAM Live Streaming

Disney + Hotstar app will stream Sri Lanka vs Netherland match live.

SL vs NAM Match Details

Sri Lanka and Namibia will play their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, Monday at 7:30 PM IST.

SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain- Craig Williams

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Wiese

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ruben Trumpelmann

SL vs NAM Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne

Namibia: Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Zane Green, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here