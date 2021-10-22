SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 22, 7:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Dream11, SL vs NED Dream11 Latest Update, SL vs NED Dream11 Win, SL vs NED Dream11 App, SL vs NED Dream11 2021, SL vs NED Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SL vs NED Dream11 Live Streaming

SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and Netherlands:

The group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will cap off with Sri Lanka squaring off against the Netherlands. The match doesn’t hold much importance as Sri Lanka are already through to the Super 12 round. The Netherlands are out from the reckoning for a Super 12 spot as the winner ofIreland vs Namibia will be making the cut.

Former Champions Sri Lanka were brilliant in the group stage. The team is unbeatable in the league so far and they have won both their group matches. The island nation started off on a good note as they defeated Namibia by seven wickets. The team followed it up with another victory over Ireland by a massive 70 runs.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, didn’t enjoy their run in the T20 World Cup. The team lost both their group games against Ireland and Namibia respectively. They are reeling at the bottom in the Group B standings and are already out from the qualification race.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs NED Telecast

Star Sports holds the television rights for Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match.

SL vs NED Live Streaming

Disney+Hotstar app will stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match live.

SL vs NED Match Details

The match between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 22, Friday at 7:30 PM IST.

SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain- Max O’Dowd

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Max O’Dowd, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar, Colin Ackermann, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs NED Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne

Netherlands: Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (c), Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe

