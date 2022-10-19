SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI for Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, October 20 Tuesday

Sri Lanka and Netherlands will face-off in the match 9 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on October 20. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka have resurrected their World Cup campaign after a humiliating loss against Namibia. Sri Lanka registered a convincing win against UAE in their last match and played like Asian champions. This is another must-win game for Sri Lanka as a loss will lead to their elimination from the tournament. The likes of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka will be key to Sri Lanka’s chances. Netherlands have won both their games and look like a formidable side. Scott Edwards and Co will aim to win on Thursday and ensure their qualification for the Super 12 stage. There is very little to choose between both the teams and the match promises to be a thrilling contest.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Ahead of the riveting match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

When will the match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands be played?

The match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be played on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands be played?

The match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be played at Kardinia Park in Geelong.

What time will the match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands begin?

The match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands?

The match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands?

The match 9 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Fred Klaassen, Pramod Madushan, Tim Pringle

SL vs NED Probable Playing XIs

SL Probable Playing Line-up: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

NED Probable Playing Line-up: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here