SL vs NED, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will be up against each other in a dead-rubber on October 22, Friday. The last group match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 doesn’t hold any significance. Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 round while the Netherlands are out from the race.

The two teams have delivered opposite performances in the competition so far. Sri Lanka established itself as the best team of Group A. Dasun Shanaka’s side have two convincing victories against Ireland and Namibia under their belt. They will now be eyeing their third victory in a row to boost their morale ahead of the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, didn’t make any impact in the competition. The team is on a two-match losing streak as they ended up on the losing side against Ireland and Namibia. Though the team is out from the qualification race, Pieter Seelaar & Men will be hoping to cap off their campaign with a victory.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs the Netherlands (NED) start?

The group game match will be played on Friday, October 22.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Sri Lanka (NAM) vs Netherlands (IRE) be played?

The two teams will lock horns with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs the Netherlands (NED) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED)match?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match?

Disney Hotstar will be live streaming match between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

SL vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against the Netherlands: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne

SL vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Netherlands probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (c), Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe

