SLC Felicitates Veteran Angelo Mathews on 100th Test; 6th Sri Lankan Player to Reach the Feat- WATCH

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Sunday became the sixth Sri Lankan cricketer to represent his country in 100 Test matches. The 35-year-old was felicitated by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and accompanied by his family at the start of the 2nd Test in Galle.

Prior to the commencement of the first day’s play, SLC vice president Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa and former pacer Chaminda Vaas graced the occasion in the presence of other team members of the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side. Mathews was awarded a memento to commemorate his 100th Test appearance for Sri Lanka.

SRI Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Live Scorecard and Commentary

“Angelo Mathews receives commemorative cap and a special gift before play to mark his 100th Test for Sri Lanka,” the SLC tweeted.

📸 Presentation: Angelo Mathews receives commemorative cap and a special gift before play to mark his 100th Test for 🇱🇰.#AM100 pic.twitter.com/Q14keDxL4A — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 24, 2022

Mathews made his international debut in 2008, in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. He didn’t have a promising start to his career but eventually, turned out to be a remarkable all-rounder. So far, he has played 218 ODIs, 99 Tests and 78 T20Is, scoring 5835, 6876 and 1148 runs, respectively, including 13 tons in the longest format and 3 in ODIs.

Mathews also has 33 Test wickets while 120 and 28 in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

Sri Lankan cricket might be going through a transitional phase, but it has a rich history, featuring some phenomenal players to have represented the country in Test cricket.

As Mathews becomes the sixth individual to make 100 appearances for the country in the longest format of the game, here’s the list of all players to have completed a century of Test matches for Sri Lanka.

Player Name No. of Tests Played for Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene 149 Kumar Sangakkara 134 Muttiah Muralitharan 132 Chaminda Vaas 111 Sanath Jayasuriya 110 Angelo Matthews 100

Earlier, Opener Oshada Fernando gave the hosts a solid start before losing his wicket for a 50 against Pakistan on Sunday at Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka lost another wicket at the stroke of lunch with Kusal Mendis getting run out for three off a direct throw from Agha Salman, while the batsman was backing up at the non-strikers’ end.

The hosts were 96 for two by the break, with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne batting on 28.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here