SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction For 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, July 16, Galle International Stadium, 10 AM IST

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s (July 16) first Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia: The sub-continental giants will collide in the oldest form of Cricket as Sri Lanka host Pakistan for a two-match Test series. The first match will begin on July 16 at the Galle International Stadium.

The backdrop of the series has been tarnished by the outrageous protests from the Sri Lankan people in light of the financial crisis in the country. But as of now, this won’t create any hindrance in the cricketing scenario as the match will kick-start on Saturday.

Sri Lanka recently drew their home series against World Test Championship leaders Australia. Dimuth Karunaratne’s determined Lankan side defeated the Aussies by an innings in the second Test. The batting looks much stronger now as experienced batters like Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, and skipper Karunaratne himself have stepped up for Lanka. Veteran Angelo Matthews will return to the squad after missing out on the 2nd Test against Australia due to Covid.

Pakistan has been exceptional in the new cycle of the WTC 2022-23. They are sitting in the fourth position in the points table ahead of India. Pakistan finally seems to have a responsible batting line-up spearheaded by their skipper Babar Azam. The world-class batter has received significant support from players like Mohammed Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Azhar Ali. Bowling has always been the strength of Pakistan and they have found a lethal pacer in Shaheen Shah Afridi. The team looks solid and will be rearing to claim more points to go further up in the WTC table.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs PAK Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan first Test match.

SL vs PAK Live Streaming

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs PAK Match Details

The SL vs PAK match will be played at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, July 16, at 10:00 am IST.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Dinesh Chandimal, Azhar Ali, Imam ul Haq

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah, Mahessh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Matthews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Mahessh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Imam ul Haq, Abdullaha Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here