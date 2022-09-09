SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The Asia Cup Super 4 stage is set to come to an end today with the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The final Super 4 match is slated to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams are expected to make some changes to their playing eleven as both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have already qualified for the final.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have both been unbeaten at the Super 4 stage but the Dasun Shanaka-led side are the table toppers with a higher net run rate. Sri Lanka come into the fixture after clinching a six-wicket victory against India.

Pakistan, on the other hand, secured a thrilling one-wicket win against Afghanistan in the last match to secure their berth in the final.

The summit clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs PAK Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 match.

SL vs PAK Live Streaming

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL vs PAK Match Details

The SL vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 9, at 7:30 pm IST.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

