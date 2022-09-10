SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's Asia Cup final SL vs PAK match, September 11, Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 pm IST

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Asia Cup final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan:

After suffering a defeat against Afghanistan in the opening Asia Cup encounter, Sri Lanka scripted a remarkable turnaround to reach the final. The Dasun Shanaka-led side won four matches back-to-back to seal their berth in the summit clash. In the final encounter, Sri Lanka will be up against Pakistan. The final match is slated to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams have already faced each other in the event and Babar Azam’s men endured a five-wicket defeat in that Super 4 match. Ahead of the final, Pakistan team management will certainly be wary of their batting performance.

For Sri Lanka, their spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped three wickets in the game as Pakistan were bundled out for a mere total of 121.

Sri Lanka, in response, reached the target with 18 balls to spare. For Sri Lanka, their opening batter Pathum Nissanka emerged as the highest scorer with 55.

Ahead of the Asia Cup final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs PAK Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup final match.

SL vs PAK Live Streaming

The Asia Cup final match between Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

SL vs PAK Match Details

The SL vs PAK Asia Cup final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 11 at 7:30 pm IST.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here