SL vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up match, October 14, 11:30 am IST˜

SL vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea: Sri Lanka will face Papua New Guinea on Thursday, October 14, in an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up game at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi. The warm-up match between Sri Lanka and PNG will start at 11:30 am (IST).

Sri Lanka defeated Oman in a two-match T20I series 2-0 and they will look to bank on their winning momentum to go past PNG. Sri Lanka won the first T20I match against Oman by 19 runs and the second one by five wickets.

The Assad Vala-led Papua New Guinea side will head into this fixture after losing their first warm-up game by eight wickets and they will be desperate to open their account.

Ahead of the ICC World T20 Warm Up match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs PNG Telecast

Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea match will not be telecasted in India.

SL vs PNG Live Streaming

The SL vs PNG match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SL vs PNG Match Details

The ICC World T20 Warm Up between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea will be played at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, October 14, at 11:30 am IST.

SL vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Avishka Fernando

Vice-Captain: Assad Vala

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tony Ura, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Charith Asalanka

Bowlers: Kabua Morea, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya

SL vs PNG Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya

Papua New Guinea Predicted Starting Line-up: Assad Vala (c), Simon Atai, Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Kabua Morea

