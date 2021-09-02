SL vs SA, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

South Africa cricket team have traveled to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour comprising three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. The much-anticipated tour will commence on September 2, Thursday as both sides will be playing against each other in the first ODI.

The ODI series is of utmost importance for both teams as it forms a part of the World Cup Super League. Sri Lanka and South Africa aren’t enjoying an ideal run in the WCSL and will thus fancy winning the coming series to climb up the points table.

Sri Lanka is sitting at 11th place while South Africa is a place above. The hosts are experiencing a torrid ride in the 50-over format as they have lost their last four ODI series, on a trot. The Lankans were last outplayed by the second-string Indian team in the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

South Africa, on the other hand, are coming into the contest after their last ODI series against Ireland ended in a 1-1 draw.

When will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (IRE) vs South Africa (ZIM) start?

1st ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, September 02.

Where will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (IRE) vs South Africa (ZIM) be played?

The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

What time will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (IRE) vs South Africa (ZIM) begin?

The first One Day International will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (IRE) vs South Africa (ZIM)?

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sri Lanka vs South Africa series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (IRE) vs South Africa (ZIM)?

All the matches of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa series will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

SL vs SA 1st ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against South Africa: Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs SA 1st ODI, South Africa probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

