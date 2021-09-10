SL vs SA, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021 moves on to the T20I leg, starting from Friday, September 10. Both sides will now clash in a three-match T20I series and the first encounter between them will be played on Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The venue will host all three games of this T20I series.

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup around the corner, the ongoing series will be a good start for the island nation’s preparations for the qualifiers which start in approximately six weeks from now. They will use this opportunity to tighten up their combinations, get key players into form, and test their match-ups and strategies. The hosts have lost six and won only three T20Is so far, two of those wins were against a severely depleted second-string Indian side. However, after toppling the Proteas (2-1) in the ODI leg of the ongoing tour, Dasun Shanaka-led side will be hoping to win the T20I series as well.

South Africa, on the other hand, who go straight through to the main draw of the World Cup a week later than the hosts, have won two back-to-back away series so far. The Proteas are not only fresh from a series win against Ireland but had also trumped against the West Indies in June and July this year. They will be eyeing a comeback in this series.

The SL vs SA 1st T20I is scheduled to start at start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the 1st T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The match will be played on Friday, September 10 at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 1st T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The series finale will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA)?

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for broadcasting Sri Lanka vs South Africa series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA)?

All the matches of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa series will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

SL vs SA 1st T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against South Africa: Dasun Shanaka (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs SA 1st T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Keshav Maharaj (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala or Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

