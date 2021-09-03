SL vs SA, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

South Africa and Sri Lanka will be squaring off against each other in the second One Day International of the three-match series on September 4, Saturday. The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 02:30 PM IST.Sri Lanka will be buzzing with confidence as they got off to an exemplary start in the ODI series. The hosts were totally brilliant in the first match as they scripted a victory by 14 runs. Avishka Fernando was the reason behind Sri Lanka’s victory as the opening batsman slammed 118 runs off 115 deliveries. The home team will fancy continuing their winning momentum to seal the series on Saturday.

On the other hand, South Africa will look forward to making a comeback to level the three-match series. Though the visitors ended up on the other side of the result, they put a good fight. Aiden Markram was the biggest positive for his team as he played a remarkable knock of 96 runs.

When will the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) start?

2nd ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday, September 04 at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The second One Day International will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA)?

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sri Lanka vs South Africa series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA)?

All the matches of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa series will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

SL vs SA 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against South Africa: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera (wk), Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando

SL vs SA 2nd ODI, South Africa probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Janneman Malan

