SL vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

Sri Lanka and South Africa will be squaring off against each other in the third and final on Tuesday, September 07. The match will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 02:30 PM IST.

The hosts were buzzing with confidence as they won the first ODI by 14 runs after making 300. However, the visiting side stormed back in the second ODI and hammered the Islanders in a rain-affected second ODI by 67 runs and evened the series on Saturday. Batting first, the Proteas posted 283/6 in a match reduced to 47 overs per side on the back of Janneman Malan’s third ODI century (121) cameos from Reeza Hendricks (51 off 54) and Heinrich Klaasen (43 off 27). Dushmantha Chameera and Chamika Karunaratne were the picks of bowlers for Sri Lanka, the duo returned with two wickets each.

In reply, Sri Lanka were 114/4 after 25 overs, then a rain induced break saw the target revised to 265 from 41 overs. The home team needed 171 runs from 22 over, but it was never the case and they were eventually bowled out for 197 in 36.4 overs. Charith Asalanka’s career-best 77-runs off 69 deliveries went in vain, as While pacer Kagiso Rabada sent the openers back within four balls, Tabraiz Shamsi took centre stage as he returned with impressive figures of 5/49.

With the series tied at 1-1, the thrillingdecider offers everything to play for on Tuesday’s finale.

SL vs SA 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against South Africa: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

SL vs SA 3rd ODI, South Africa probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiann Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (C), Tabraiz Shamsi

