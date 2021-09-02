SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st ODI match, September 02, 3:00 PM IST

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa: South Africa tour of Sri Lanka comprising three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals kickstarts on September 2, Thursday. The two teams will be locking horns with each other in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The much-fancied game is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm IST.

The Sri Lanka cricket team is under the transition phase. The team is expected to put up a good fight against the South Africa side. Sri Lanka last played the three-match ODI series in July against the second-string Indian team. Though the hosts put up a decent effort, they lost the series by 1-2.

South Africa, on the other hand, last played an ODI series against Ireland which ended in a 1-1 draw. The visitors won’t be playing with their full strength. Proteas will be missing the services of their three main players including Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, and David Miller in the 50-over format.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs SA Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sri Lanka vs South Africa series in India.

SL vs SA Live Streaming

The match SL vs SA match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

SL vs SA Match Details

The 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 02, Thursday at 3:00 PM IST.

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain- Janneman Malan

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Chamika Karunaratne, Anrich Nortje

SL vs SA Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga

South Africa: Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here