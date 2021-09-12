SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction And Team List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021, September 12 08:00 pm IST

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I Match between Sri Lanka and South Africa: Sri Lanka and South Africa will square off against each other in the second T20I match of three-match series on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The second T20I will kick off at 08:00 pm (IST).

After losing the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka 1-2, the Proteas bounced back in the T20I leg to take the tournament opener by 28 runs. One could even say that there were no contest between the two sides as South Africa dominated this encounter from the start.

Batting first, South Africa scored 163.5 in their allotted 20 overs. Nowadays, 164 is a modest score in men’s T20I international. But the Sri Lanka team was never in the chase as there were no proper batting partnerships.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Chandimal kept the fans entertained by scoring odd boundaries here and there, but in the end, even he was not able to take the Sri Lankan team across the line.

On Sunday, when South Africa and Sri Lanka will once again cross swords, while the hosts look to level the series by winning the match, the visitors will aim to take an unbeaten lead in the tournament.

Here are all the details regarding tonight’s second T20I match between Sri Lanka and South Africa:

SL vs SA Telecast

The 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs SA Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and South Africa can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

SL vs SA Match Details

The 2nd T20I match between SL vs SA will be played on Sunday, September 12 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game between Sri Lanka and South Africa will start at 08:00 pm (IST).

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Dinesh Chandimal

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dushmantha Chameera

SL vs SA Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

