SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and South Africa, September 10 08:00 pm IST

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I Match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa:At the moment, it’s easier to forget Sri Lanka’s outing against England just two months back when they were not able to record a single win against the English team as the island nation continue their build-up for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankan fans are high on euphoria following their two back to back series win over India and South Africa. However, it will be naïve to think that Sri Lanka have filled the holes in their squad just because they have trumped their latest opponents.

Even though Sri Lanka have won the three-match T20I series against India, one can argue that the visitors were hamstrung by a series of COVID-19 cases and were forced to play the players available for the match. On the other hand, as for as their ODI series win over South Africa is concerned, it was more of a home comfort than their superior skills set compare to their opponents. And, that is precisely the reason why the T20I series between Sri Lanka and South Africa is a must-watch for cricket fans.

Here are the details regarding tonight’s fixture:

SL vs SA Telecast

The 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs SA Live Streaming

The T20I tournament opener between Sri Lanka vs South Africa can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

SL vs SA Match Details

The T20I tournament opener between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played on Friday, September 10, at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The match between SL vs SA will start at 08:00 pm (IST).

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain - Avishka Fernando

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

SL vs SA Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Keshav Maharaj ©, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala/Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

