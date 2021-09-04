SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs For 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka And South Africa, September 4 2:30 PM IST

SL vs SA Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI Match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa: The six-match limited-overs series between Sri Lanka and South Africa kicked off on Thursday, September 2 in style with hosts defeating visitors by 14 runs in the One Day International (ODI) tournament opener.

Despite the defeat, there were some positives for South Africa in the first ODI in the different parts of their chase. Aiden Markram scored a magnificent 96 runs off 90 balls and the touring team looked much in command of the match when he was at the crease.Markram’s knock was followed by a fighting 59 from Rassie van der Dussen, who used sweeps and reverse sweep to throw Sri Lankan spinners off their line and length.

However, despite two brilliant knocks, Sri Lanka were able to snatch the match away from them as they kept taking wickets at crucial junctures. Dew also played a major role during the second innings of the match.On Saturday, when both sides will be once again against each other, while Sri Lanka will aim to take an unbeaten lead in the series, the South Africans will look to level the score.

SL vs SA Telecast

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs SA Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and South Africa can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

SL vs SA Match Details

The 2nd ODI match between SL vs SA will be played on Saturday, September 4 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The match between SL vs SA will start at 2:30 pm (IST).

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aiden Markram

Vice-captain- Avishka Fernando

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

SL vs SA Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

