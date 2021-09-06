SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa, September 7 02:30 pm IST

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI Match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa:

The third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Tuesday, September 07. After losing the first ODI by 14-runs and lagging behind in the series 0-1, the visitors came up with a dominant show in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 by securing 67 runs (DLS method). The catalysts of Proteas victory in the second ODI were Janneman Malan and Tabraiz Shamsi. While Malan scored a superb 135-ball-121 runs to allow his side to post a total of 283/6 on the board. Shamsi routed the hosts with a five-wicket haul, before teammate Kagiso Rabada sent Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa back to the pavilion within four balls early on.

With the series evenly poised 1-1, the ODI series decider is expected to be a cracking encounter.

SL vs SA Telecast

The 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs SA Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and South Africa can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

SL vs SA Match Details

The 3rd ODI match between SL vs SA will be played on Tuesday, September 7 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chamila Karunaratne

SL vs SA Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiann Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (C), Tabraiz Shamsi

