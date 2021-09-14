SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd T20I match, September 14, 07:00 PM IST

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and South Africa: A dominant South Africa will be eying a series whitewash on Tuesday as they are scheduled to go head-to-head against Sri Lanka in the last T20 International of the three-match series. The promising game will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 14 at 07:00 PM IST.

After registering a 2-1 loss in the ODI series, South Africa scripted a massive turnaround in the T20I series. The visitors got off to a brilliant start as they won the first T20I by 28 runs. Proteas continued the winning momentum as they emerged victorious in the second game by nine wickets to seal the series.

The third T20I doesn’t hold much importance as the visiting nation has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Playing the dead rubber on Tuesday, Sri Lanka will be only hoping to secure a win to save themselves from an embarrassing clean sweep.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs SA Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting the T20I series.

SL vs SA Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of all the fixtures of the South Africa tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony LIV app and website.

SL vs SA Match Details

The 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 14, Tuesday at 07:00 PM IST.

SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain- Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi

SL vs SA Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje

