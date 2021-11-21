SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st Test match, November 21, 10:00 AM IST

SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies: West Indies are touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The first Test between the two sides will be played from November 21 to November 25 while the second match is scheduled from November 29 to December 03. Both the games will be hosted by the Galle International Stadium, Galle.

Before the Test series, Sri Lanka and West Indies were scheduled to play a practice four-day Warm-up game. However, the fixture was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Colombo. Sri Lanka will start the Test series as favourites. The team, last featured in the longest format of the game in April-May, earlier this year, have defeated Bangladesh in a two-match series by 1-0.

West Indies, on the other hand, were up against Pakistan in a two-match Test series in August. The series ended in a draw as West Indies won the first Test by one wicket while Pakistan scripted victory in the second game by 109 runs. Further, West Indies are yet to win a Test match on Sri Lanka soil and they will be eager to achieve this milestone at the earliest.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs WI Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting the Test series.

SL vs WI Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of all the fixtures of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony LIV app and website.

SL vs WI Match Details

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Galle International Stadium, Galle on November 21, Sunday at 10:00 AM IST.

SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Roston Chase

Vice-Captain- Dimuth Karunaratne

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama

SL vs WI Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

West Indies: Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jayden Seales

