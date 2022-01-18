SL vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI match, January 18, 02:30 PM IST

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe will be playing a do-or-die game as they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The game will be conducted on January 18, Tuesday, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Host Sri Lanka didn’t disappoint in the first ODI as they secured a five-wicket victory. Zimbabwe were decent with the bat as they scored 296 runs in their 50 overs. Sean Williams are outstanding for the visitors as he smashed a century. Chasing the total, Sri Lanka won the game within 49 overs as Dinesh Chandimal and Charith Asalanka scored 75 and 71 runs, respectively.

Playing the second ODI, Sri Lanka will hope to deliver another all-round performance to clinch the series by 2-0. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, need to bank on the positives from the first ODI and make a comeback in the series on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs ZIM Telecast

SL vs ZIM match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs ZIM Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe contest will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele at 02:30 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday.

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sean Williams

Vice-Captain- Charith Asalanka

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Dinesh Chandimal, Craig Ervine, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Takudzwanashe Kaitano

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs ZIM Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Chamika Gunasekara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Pradeep, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c)

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here