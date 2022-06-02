SL vs ZR Dream11 Team Prediction For Saurashtra T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 2, 7 PM IST

SL vs ZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Saurashtra T20 2022 match between Saroth Lions and Zalawad Royals: The 2022 edition of the Saurashtra T20 2022 is all set to get underway from June 2. All the games will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium while the final is scheduled on June 11. Sorath Lions, Gohilwad Gladiators, Zalawad Royals, Halar Heroes, and Kutch Warriors are the five teams participating in the event.

In the opening game of the Saurashtra T20 2022 tournament, Sorath Lions will face Zalawad Royals. The two teams last played against each other in the last of the last season. Zalawad Royals has a balanced line-up this year with players like Chetan Sakariya, Tarang Chotralla, and Sheldon Jackson.

Saroth Lions, on the other hand, have Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Sattyajeetsinh G, Siddhant Rana, and Kashyap Suva as their key players.

Lions claimed their first title last year as they defeated Royals by five runs. Playing on Thursday,

Ahead of the match between Saroth Lions and Zalawad Royals, here is everything you need to know:

SL vs ZR Telecast

Saroth Lions vs Zalawad Royals game will not be telecast in India.

SL vs ZR Live Streaming

The Saurashtra T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SL vs ZR Match Details

SL vs ZR match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 7:00 PM IST on June 2, Thursday.

SL vs ZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sattyajeetsinh Gohil

Vice-Captain: Siddhant Rana

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs ZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, Abrar Shaikh

Batters: Kashyap Suva, Siddhant Rana, Chirag Pathak

All-rounders: Pavan Parmar, Sattyajeetsinh Gohil, Vaibhav Sheth

Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Kamlesh Makvana

SL vs ZR Probable XIs

Saroth Lions: Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Chirag Pathak , Divyaraj Chauhan, Kashyap Suva, Chirag Jani, Siddhant Rana, Abrar Shaikh (wk), Devang Karamta, Jay Chauhan, Karan Patel, Sattyajeetsinh Gohil

Zalawad Royals: Hetvik Kotak, Aezaz Kothariya, Jay Gohil, Prasham Rajdev, Arjun Rathod, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Makvana, Neel Pandya, Pavan Parmar, Vaibhav Sheth, Sheldon Jackson (wk)

