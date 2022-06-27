SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sri Lanka Women vs India Women  2022, June 27, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 2 PM IST

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women: India Women’s team will be aiming for a whitewash against Sri Lanka Women as the two teams are set to take on each other in third T20I of the series. The third and final match of the T20I series is scheduled to be played today at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Earlier, Indian Women’s team under the leadership of newly appointed all-format skipper Harmanpreet Kaur kicked off the T20I series on a positive note after securing a 34-run victory in the first match.

Sri Lanka failed to script a comeback in the penultimate match of the series on Saturday as the visitors clinched a convincing five-wicket triumph to seal the series.

The T20I series against Sri Lanka was Indian Women’s team first encounter after the ICC Women’s World Cup held in New Zealand earlier this year.

After the completion of three T20Is, the two teams will feature in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series is slated to start on July 1.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

SL-W vs IN-W Telecast

No TV channel in India has so far bought the rights for the series.

SL-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

Sri Lanka Cricket will broadcast the contest live through their official YouTube channel.

SL-W vs IN-W Match Details

The SL-W vs IN-W match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday, June 27, at 2:00 pm IST.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues,

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma,

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Radha Yadav, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur

