SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2022, June 25, Dambulla International Stadium, 2 PM IST

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women: Indian women’s team kicked off the post-Mithali Raj era on a promising note as they registered a 34-run victory against Sri Lanka women’s team in the first T20I on Thursday. The next match of the series is slated to be played on Saturday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

This was Indian women’s team’s first match since the Women’s World Cup.

Batting first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side put up a total of 138 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. Sri Lanka spinner Inoka Ranaweera produced a brilliant spell as she picked up three wickets in the match.

In reply, the hosts failed to pull off anything significant as they could only reach 104/5 in 20 overs.

After the completion of three T20Is, the two teams will feature in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series is slated to start on July 1.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

SL-W vs IN-W Telecast

No TV channel in India has so far bought the rights for the series.

SL-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

Sri Lanka Cricket will broadcast the contest live through their official YouTube channel.

SL-W vs IN-W Match Details

The SL-W vs IN-W match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Saturday, June 25, at 2:00 pm IST.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here