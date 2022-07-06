SL-W vs IND-W 3RD ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the 3RD ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian women’s cricket team would aim to maintain their winning ways in the third and final women’s ODI as they look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team has played exceptional cricket on their tour to Sri Lanka.

The Indian team has played a fearless brand of cricket and have completely outplayed their hosts. In the second ODI, the opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma took the match away from Sri Lanka as India easily chased down the target of 174 with all 10 wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka will be playing for their pride as they look to avoid the ignominy of a whitewash. Opener Hasini Perera has not been consistent in the series and will look to get some runs under her belt. Skipper Athapaththu also needs to play a captain’s knock and spend some more time at the crease if Sri Lanka is to have any chance of competing against a strong Indian team.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on July 7, Thursday.

Where will the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

What time will the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI begin?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 10:00 am IST, on July 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI?

Sri Lanka Cricket will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women live on their official YouTube channel.

Sri Lanka Women and India Women Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

