SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2022, June 23, Dambulla, 2:30 PM IST

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s (June 23) T20I series match 1 between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women: The Indian women’s team will travel to Sri Lanka for playing a three-match T20I series followed by an ODI series. The action starts in the first T20I as the two sub-continental teams take on each other at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on June 23.

India will start a new era without the legendary batter Mithali Raj, who recently retired from International Cricket and veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami. The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. India has a strong batting line-up with promising talents Smriti Mandana and Shafali Varma leading the pack. The bowling unit will be led by ace pacer Renuka Singh.

The Sri Lankan team had a disappointing Word cup and will be looking to improve on their previous performances. Chamari Athapaththu will lead the Lankan women. They have found a reliable middle-order batter in Vishmi Gunaratne. She has been consistent with the bat for Sri Lanka. Tharika Sewandi and Udeshika Prabhodhani will be the key bowlers for the Lions.

Both the teams will be looking to start the series with a win, it’ll be intriguing to see who comes out on top in the first T20I on Thursday.

Ahead of match 1 between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women; here is everything you need to know:

SL-W vs IND-W Telecast

There is no information available on broadcasting plans for the match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women as of now, we will update once an official announcement is published.

SL-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

There is no information available on live streaming for the match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women.

SL-W vs IND-W Match Details

The SL-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, June 23 at 2:30 PM IST.

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shafali Verma

Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Suggested Playing XI for SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sanjeevani

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Hasini Perera

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Malsha Shehani

Bowlers: Hansima Karunaratne, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Tharika Sewwandi, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweeram, Hansima Karunaratne

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, MeghnaRajeshwari Gayakwad

