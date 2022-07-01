SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2022, July 1, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 10 AM IST

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women: After an enthralling T20I series, the action now shifts to the 50-over format as hosts Sri Lanka take on India in the first ODI match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled for Friday, July 1 at 10:00 am IST. The Indian women secured the T20I series 2-1 which was their first series victory since the world cup.

Heading into the ODI series, the Lankan side will be looking to capitalize on the win that they got in the last match. The hosts will be led by Skipper Chamari Athapaththu. The batting department looked brittle in the T20Is but the return of experienced Hansima Karunaratne in the middle-order will provide some much-needed stability to their batting line-up.

The visitors will be high on confidence and will look to replicate their dominant performance in the three-match ODI series as well. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has a balanced squad with quality players at her disposal. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been in fine form while the all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been clinical with both bat and ball.

The Indian side looks stronger on paper but the Lankans proved that their grit and determination can make them a difficult side to play against.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

SL-W vs IND-W Telecast

No TV channel in India has so far bought the rights for the series.

SL-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

Sri Lanka Cricket will broadcast the contest live through their official YouTube channel.

SL-W vs IND-W Match Details

The SL-W vs IND-W match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Friday, July 1, at 10:00 am IST.

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Hansima Karunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

