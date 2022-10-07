SL-W vs MAL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Asia Cup 2022, October 8, Sylhet, 8:30 am IST

SL-W VS MAL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s SL-W VS MAL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match 14 between Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women: The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 is in full swing. In match number 14 of the tournament, Sri Lanka Women will clash against Malaysia Women on Saturday morning. Malaysia is at the bottom of the points table, having failed to win a game in the four games that they have played. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is ranked fourth, winning two and losing one of their three games.

The Lankans were trounced by Team India in their tournament opener. After the loss, Chamari Atapattu and her side gathered themselves and won two matches on the trot against UAE and Thailand.

The Islanders put up solid performances with bat and ball in both matches. Opener Harshita Madavi has been outstanding for them and will be looking to continue her hot run of form against Malaysia.

Malaysia have failed to keep up with the big sides and are struggling in the competition. They are presently at the bottom of the Asia Cup table with no points to show in their tally. The team had previously lost against Bangladesh Women by a massive 88-run margin. Their chances of qualifying for the knockouts look meek and so are their chances of beating the Lankans on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women; here is everything you need to know:

SL-W VS MAL-W Telecast

The match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

SL-W VS MAL-W Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka Women and Malaysia Women is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SL-W VS MAL-W Match Details

The SL-W vs MAL-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday, October 8, at 8:30 am IST.

SL-W VS MAL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chamari Atapattu

Vice-Captain: Harshitha Madavi

Suggested Playing XI for SL-W VS MAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wan Julia, Anushka Sanjeewani

Batsmen: Hasini Perera, Elsa Hunter, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Winifred Duraisingam, Chamari Atapattu, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Bowlers: Arianna Natsya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Women: Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Atapattu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Tharika Sewwandi, Malsha Shehani

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Wan Julia (Wk), Ainna Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Ismail, Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Eleesa, Syuhada

