SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match, October 2, 1:00 PM IST

SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between Sri Lanka Women and United Arab Emirates Women: In the fourth Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 fixture, Sri Lanka Women will face United Arab Emirates Women. The two teams will play against each other at the Sylhet District Stadium.

Sri Lanka will be low on momentum following their torrid performance in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The island nation lost all three wickets to end up as the wooden spooners in Group B. For the team to change their fortunes, batters will have to step up and put good totals on the scoreboard.

United Arab Emirates participated in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier. It was a season of disappointment for the side as they won only one of their three league games. However, they ended the tournament on a high note by winning the 7th place playoff match against USA Women by five wickets. UAE will be eager to redeem themselves in the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Women and United Arab Emirates Women, here is everything you need to know:

SL-W vs UAE-W Telecast

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

SL-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL-W vs UAE-W Match Details

SL-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 1:00 PM IST on October 2, Sunday.

SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Kavisha Egodage

Vice-Captain – Chamari Athapaththu

Suggested Playing XI for SL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani, Theertha Satish

Batters: Kavisha Egodage, Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounders: Chaya Mughal, Esha Rohit

Bowlers: Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Sugandika Kumari, Khushi Sharma



SL-W vs UAE-W Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka Women: Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari

United Arab Emirates Women: Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Chaya Mughal, Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajithu, Suraksha Kotte

