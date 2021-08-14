SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 match, August 14, 7:00 PM IST Saturday

SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Blues and SLC Greens: SLC Blues will go head-to-head against SLC Greens in the upcoming fourth match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20. The thriller will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 14, Saturday at 07:00 PM IST. SLC Blues will start the match as favorites on Saturday.

SLC Blues got off to a terrific start in the T20 Championship. The team produced a comprehensive performance to completely outclass SLC Reds by 56 runs. Batting first in the game, Blues posted 148 runs on the scoreboard. Ashen Bandara was the top scorer as he added 45 runs to the scoreboard. In the second innings, Angelo Perara and Praveen Jayawickrama were the picks of the bowlers for SLC Blues as they stopped Reds at 92 runs by scalping two wickets each.

SLC Greens, on the other hand, failed to start their tournament on a blistering note. The team was unlucky as they suffered a loss against SLC Greys in the opening match by one run. Greens will be hoping to cover all the loopholes from the previous match and pick two crucial points on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between SLC Blues and SLC Greens; here is everything you need to know:

SLBL vs SLGR Telecast

The SLC Blues vs SLC Greens match will not be televised in India.

SLBL vs SLGR Live Streaming

The SLBL vs SLGR game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLBL vs SLGR Match Details

The match between SLC Blues and SLC Greens will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 14, Saturday at 07:00 PM IST.

SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sahan Arachchige

Vice-captain - Kamindu Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nishan Madushka

Batsmen: Angelo Perera, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Ashan Priyanjan, Sahan Arachchige, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers: Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne

SLBL vs SLGR Probable XIs

SLC Blues: Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pavan Rathnayake, Praveen Jayawickrama, Sadeera Samarawickrama(wk), Nishan Madushka, Suranga Lakmal, Dilshan Madushanka, Shiran Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige

SLC Greens: Mahela Udawatte,Ramesh Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Ashan Priyanjan, Sammu Ashan, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara(wk), Pathum Nissanka

