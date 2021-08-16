SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021, August 16, 7:00 PM IST

SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Blues and SLC Greys: SLC Blues will lock horns with SLC Greys in the third match of the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the match between the two sides on August 16, Monday at 07:00 PM IST. The cricket fraternity should brace themselves for a cracker of a game on Monday as both SLC Blues and SLC Greys have performed exceptionally well in the T20 tournament.

SLC Blues are currently atop the standings. The team scripted a scintillating win over SLC Reds by 56 runs in their opening match. The team continued their winning momentum as they next defeated SLC Greens by five wickets.

SLC Greys are also unbeatable in the tournament so far just like SLC Blues. However, they are placed a rankbelow SLC Blues due to a low net run rate. Greys registered an emphatic win over SLC Greens by just one run and followed it up with another victory over SLC Reds by 35 runs.

Ahead of the match between SLC Blues and SLC Greys; here is everything you need to know:

SLBL vs SLGY Telecast

The SLC Blues vs SLC Greys match will not be televised in India.

SLBL vs SLGY Live Streaming

The SLBL vs SLGY game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SLBL vs SLGY Match Details

The match between SLC Blues and SLC Greys will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 16, Monday at 07:00 PM IST.

SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Angelo Perera

Vice-captain - Dasun Shanaka

Suggested Playing XI for SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Minod Bhanuka, Nishan Madushka

Batsmen: Milinda Siriwardana, Angelo Perera, Ashen Bandara

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Pulina Tharanga, Sahan Arachchige

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan

SLBL vs SLGY Probable XIs

SLC Blues: Shiran Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Angelo Perera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Sadeera Samarawickrama(wk), Nishan Madushka, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pavan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Sahan Arachchige

SLC Greys: Udith Madushan, Dasun Shanaka, Kamil Mishara, Milinda Siriwardana, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Nuwanidu Fernando

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here