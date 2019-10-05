Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

431 (131.2)

India lead by 162 runs

1st Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: HK VS OMA

HK HK
OMA OMA

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201911:00 IST

SLC Likely to Obtain Services of Wasim Akram, Julian Wood

Sri Lanka could obtain the services of Wasim Akram to train the coaches and senior players, according to a report in Ceylon Today.

Sri Lanka are also looking to rope in the services of Julian Wood, the power hitting coach from England. Sri Lanka Cricket, who are looking to bring in modern tools into coaching, are expected to hold discussions with the two in the coming weeks.

Akram, the former Pakistan pacer, has reportedly shown interest in helping Sri Lanka's bowlers.

A legend who has played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, Akram has over 900 international wickets.

Wood has played 27 first-class matches in England between 1989 and 1993. He has earned a name for himself as a power-hitting coach through unique training methods and equipment that help batsmen in the T20 era.

The Sri Lankan team is currently in Pakistan. They lost the three-match ODI series 0-2, and are gearing up for a three-T20I series.

 

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

NED v IRE
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

IRE v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

HK v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
