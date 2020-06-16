Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

SLC Planning to Host Lanka Premier League in September: Report

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is reportedly planning to hold the first edition of the Lankan Premier League later this year.

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2020, 9:55 PM IST
SLC Planning to Host Lanka Premier League in September: Report

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is reportedly planning to hold the first edition of the Lankan Premier League later this year.

A report in the Bangalore Mirror says that the league will be a five-team affair that is tentatively pencilled in to start from August 15 and end on September 4.

SLC said that each team will have a squad of 16 players with a maximum of six foreign players in each team and the permitted strength of support staff is 10.

SLC added that it will be Sri Lanka’s national T20 event. “The tournament is intended to be developed as its highest profile cricketing tournament and most prominent cricketing event in Sri Lanka’s sports calendar,” it said, seeking potential broadcaster, sponsors and production service provider.

The report further added that at least two Indian companies have provided an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the tournament. However, the companies remain unsure of the availability of foreign players due to the coronavirus-imposed travel restrictions.

Also Read: Next Two Editions of IPL Should Be Held in Span of Six Months - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

The SLC, like most other cricket boards around the world, are keen for resumption of the sport as soon as possible.

They had offered to host the IPL this year and there was also a planned white-ball series against India to be held later this month but that was called off.

As for the IPL, reports suggest that the BCCI is keen to host it in India later this year although the option of holding it outside the country remains.

The BCCI will wait for a decision on whether or not the ICC T20 World Cup will be held before announcing when the IPL will take place.

bcciicciplLankan Premier Leaguesri lanka cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more