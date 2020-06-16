SLC Planning to Host Lanka Premier League in September: Report

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is reportedly planning to hold the first edition of the Lankan Premier League later this year.
A report in the Bangalore Mirror says that the league will be a five-team affair that is tentatively pencilled in to start from August 15 and end on September 4.
SLC said that each team will have a squad of 16 players with a maximum of six foreign players in each team and the permitted strength of support staff is 10.
SLC added that it will be Sri Lanka’s national T20 event. “The tournament is intended to be developed as its highest profile cricketing tournament and most prominent cricketing event in Sri Lanka’s sports calendar,” it said, seeking potential broadcaster, sponsors and production service provider.
The report further added that at least two Indian companies have provided an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the tournament. However, the companies remain unsure of the availability of foreign players due to the coronavirus-imposed travel restrictions.
The SLC, like most other cricket boards around the world, are keen for resumption of the sport as soon as possible.
They had offered to host the IPL this year and there was also a planned white-ball series against India to be held later this month but that was called off.
As for the IPL, reports suggest that the BCCI is keen to host it in India later this year although the option of holding it outside the country remains.
The BCCI will wait for a decision on whether or not the ICC T20 World Cup will be held before announcing when the IPL will take place.
