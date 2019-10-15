SLC Should Share Expenses if it Wants Pakistan to Host Home Test Series in UAE: PCB
The PCB is not willing to bear the expenses of hosting another home series in the United Arab Emirates and wants Sri Lanka Cricket to share the financial burden if it decides not to tour Pakistan for the two-Test rubber in December.
SLC Should Share Expenses if it Wants Pakistan to Host Home Test Series in UAE: PCB
The PCB is not willing to bear the expenses of hosting another home series in the United Arab Emirates and wants Sri Lanka Cricket to share the financial burden if it decides not to tour Pakistan for the two-Test rubber in December.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
PCB Disappointed By SL Cricket Chief Shammi Silva's Comments About Security
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
After Sri Lanka, Ireland Keen to Tour Pakistan in Near Future
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Hopefully it is a Message for the Whole World — SL Coach on Pakistan Tour
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings