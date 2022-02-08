SLG vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match, February 08, 10:00 PM IST

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Sloggers and Pirates: In the 19th and 20th match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar, Caple Giants will square off against the Pirates. The two back-to-back games will be conducted on February 08, Tuesday at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST and 12:00 AM IST.

Both Sloggers and Pirates are out from the final race. However, the two teams will fancy finishing at the third or the fourth place in the points table to play in the Bronze final. Sloggers are currently fourth in the points table with two victories from six league matches. After losing a lot of games, the team made a comeback in their last match by defeating Calpe Giants by 40 runs.

Pirates, on the other hand, have been miserable in the T10 competition. So far, they could win just one match. To keep their chances of winning the bronze medal alive, the team needs to defeat Sloggers in both games on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Sloggers and Pirates; here is everything you need to know:

SLG vs PIR Telecast

SLG vs PIR match will not be telecasted in India.

SLG vs PIR Live Streaming

The Sloggers vs Pirates game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SLG vs PIR Match Details

The Sloggers vs Pirates contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST on February 08, Tuesday.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Louis Bruce

Vice-Captain- Mark Bacarese

Suggested Playing XI for SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kieron Ferrary

Batters: Julian Freyone, Adetayo Atoloye, Kayron Stagno

All-rounders: Ravi Panchal, Matt Hunter, Mark Bacarese, Louis Bruce

Bowlers: Richard Hatchman, Charles Harrison, Ryan Gonzalez

SLG vs PIR Probable XIs:

Sloggers: Mark Bacarese, Bryan Zammit, Kayron Stagno, Julian Freyone, Paul Buttigieg, Ryan Gonzalez, Charles Harrison (c), Matt Hunter, Emerson Rovegno, Christian Barbara, Luke Collado (wk)

Pirates: Kieron Ferrary (c & wk), Louis Bruce, Adetayo Atoloye, Ravi Panchal, Richard Cunningham, Steven Gilbert, Arun Purushotham, James Stephenson, Sebastian Suarez, Richard Hatchman, Mark Garratt

