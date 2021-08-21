SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Sri Lanka Invitational T20, August 21 2:30 pm IST

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Match between SLC Greens vs SLC Blues: SLC Greens will take on SLC Blues in the ninth match of the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20 series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, August 21. The match between SLC Greens and SLC Blues will start at 2:30 pm (IST). The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 series is not televised in India. Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live action on the Fancode app and website.

SLC Greens are yet to open their account in the tournament as they have lost their previous four encounters. In the previous fixture, they were beaten by SLC Greys by four runs.

Their opposition, SLC Blues have two and lost two games in the tournament so far. They are coming into this encounter after losing their previous game by six wickets to SLC Reds.

SLGR vs SLBL Telecast

The match between SLGR vs SLBL will not be televised in India

SLGR vs SLBL Live Streaming

The match between SLGR vs SLBL can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

SLGR vs SLBL Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 21 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The SLGR vs SLBL match will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

SLGR vs SLBL captain, vice-captain

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Vice-captain: Pathum Nissanka

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara

All-rounders: Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dhananjaya Lakshan

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan

SLGR vs SLBL probable playing XI

SLC Greens Predicted Playing XI: Krishan Sanjula, Lahiru Udara(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan©, Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Thushara

SLC Blues Predicted Playing XI: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka(wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva©, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kalana Perera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka

