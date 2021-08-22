SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021, August 22, 7:00 PM IST

SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Greens and SLC Reds: In the 12th match of the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20, SLC Greens will square off against SLC Reds. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the much-anticipated match between the two sides on August 22, Sunday at 07:00 PM IST.

SLC Greens have been having a disastrous outing in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 so far. The team has failed to win even a single match. And are thus languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one point under their belt from five league matches. SLC Greens are out of the race of the final and can now only act as a spoilsport for SLC Reds.

SLC Reds, on the other hand, are sitting at the third position in the points table. Reds secured victory in two league matches out of five games while their one match was washed out due to rain. As Reds will be playing their last league match on Sunday, they need to win the game with a good margin to qualify for the final.

Ahead of the match between SLC Greens and SLC Reds; here is everything you need to know:

SLGR vs SLRE Telecast

The SLC Greens vs SLC Reds match will not be televised in India.

SLGR vs SLRE Live Streaming

The SLGR vs SLRE game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLGR vs SLRE Match Details

The match between SLC Greens and SLC Reds will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 22, Sunday at 07:00 PM IST.

SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kamindu Mendis

Vice-captain - Ramesh Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Asela Gunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan

Bowlers: Seekkuge Prasanna, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne

SLGR vs SLRE Probable XIs

SLC Greens: Ramesh Mendis, Mahela Udawatte, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Ashan Priyanjan, Sammu Ashan, Lahiru Kumara, Suminda Lakshan

SLC Reds: Lasith Abeyratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Asela Gunaratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Oshada Fernando

