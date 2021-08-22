SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021, August 22, 2:30 PM IST

SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Greys and SLC Blues: SLC Greys will lock horns with SLC Blues in the 11th match of the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the match between the two sides on August 22, Sunday at 2:30 PM IST.

SLC Greys are a team to beat in the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021. The team is currently atop the standings with no losses under their belt. SLC Greys have secured victory in four league matches while their one game was abandoned due to rain. With nine points under their belt, Greys have confirmed a slot for themselves in the final of the event.

SLC Blues, on the other hand, are second in the points table. The team has secured victory in just two out of five league matches. Playing their last league match on Sunday, SLC Blues can only aim for a victory if they want to qualify for the final.

Ahead of the match between SLC Greys and SLC Blues; here is everything you need to know:

SLGY vs SLBL Telecast

The SLC Greys vs SLC Blues match will not be televised in India.

SLGY vs SLBL Live Streaming

The SLGY vs SLBL game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLGY vs SLBL Match Details

The match between SLC Greys and SLC Blues will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 22, Sunday at 02:30 PM IST.

SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pulina Tharanga

Vice-captain - Suranga Lakmal

Suggested Playing XI for SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Minod Bhanuka, Nishan Madushka

Batsmen: Milinda Siriwardana, Angelo Perera, Ashen Bandara

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal

SLGY vs SLBL Probable XIs

SLC Greys: Kamil Mishara, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Madushanka, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Chathuranga de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Udith Madushan, Dasun Shanaka

SLC Blues: Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Shiran Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Sadeera Samarawickrama(wk), Nishan Madushka, Pavan Rathnayake, Ashen Bandara, Angelo Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Sahan Arachchige

