SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021, August 21, 7:00 pm IST Saturday

SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Greys and SLC Reds: In the 10th match of the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20, SLC Greys will play against SLC Reds. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the match between the two sides on August 21, Saturday at 7:00 pm IST.

SLC Greys are enjoying a phenomenal ride in the T20 Championship. Greys have undoubtedly emerged as the best team of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021. They are currently atop the standings after winning all their four league matches. As SLC Greys have been unbeatable in the league so far, they will start the contest on Saturday as the favorites.

SLC Reds have had a dismal start to their campaign in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021. The team lost their first two matches in the competition on a trot. However, they bounced back and scripted victories in their next two matches. They are sitting at the third position with two victories and two losses.

Ahead of the match between SLC Greys and SLC Reds; here is everything you need to know:

SLGY vs SLRE Telecast

The SLC Greys vs SLC Reds match will not be televised in India.

SLGY vs SLRE Live Streaming

The SLGY vs SLRE game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLGY vs SLRE Match Details

The match between SLC Greys and SLC Reds will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 21, Saturday at 7:00 pm IST.

SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dinesh Chandimal

Vice-captain - Oshada Fernando

Suggested Playing XI for SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Milinda Siriwardana, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Pulina Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Asela Gunaratne

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya

SLGY vs SLRE Probable XIs

SLC Greys: Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Milinda Siriwardana, Pulina Tharanga, Udith Madushan, Dasun Shanaka, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Ashen Daniel, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Nuwan Pradeep

SLC Reds: Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Lasith Abeyratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando

