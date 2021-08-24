SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 match, August 24, 07:00 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: SLGY vs SLRE dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Greys vs SLC Reds August 24, 07:00 PM IST

SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Greys and SLC Reds:

The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 is finally heading towards its conclusion as SLC Greys will go one-on-one against SLC Reds in the final. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the highly-anticipated match between the two sides on August 24, Tuesday at 07:00 PM IST.

SLC Greys have been unbeatable in the T20 extravaganza so far. They have won four out of their six league games to finish at the top of the points table. The team’s two league matches were washed out due to rain. Greys will start the match against Reds on Saturday as favorites.

SLC Reds, on the other hand, got off to a disastrous start in the competition. However, the team bounced back stronger from the initial setbacks as they finished at the second position on the points table. Reds won three out of six league matches while their one match was washed out.

Ahead of the match between SLC Greys and SLC Reds; here is everything you need to know:

SLGY vs SLRE Telecast

The SLC Greys vs SLC Reds match will not be televised in India.

SLGY vs SLRE Live Streaming

The SLGY vs SLRE game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SLGY vs SLRE Match Details

The final of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Greys and SLC Reds will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 24, Tuesday at 07:00 PM IST.

SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dinesh Chandimal

Vice-Captain- Oshada Fernando

Suggested Playing XI for SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando

All-rounders: Pulina Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Asela Gunaratne

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Seekkuge Prasanna

SLGY vs SLRE Probable XIs:

SLC Greys: Ashen Daniel, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Milinda Siriwardana, Pulina Tharanga, Udith Madushan, Dasun Shanaka, Chathuranga de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Madushanka, Nuwan Pradeep

SLC Reds: Prabath Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Lasith Abeyratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando

