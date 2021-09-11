SLK vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match, September 11, 7:30 PM IST

SLK vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between St Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals: St Lucia Kings will go one-on-one against Barbados Royals in the 25th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The league match will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 11, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

St Lucia Kings have performed relatively well in the T20 extravaganza. The franchise has won four out of eight league games and is sitting at the fourth position in the points table. Lucia Kings will be low on confidence on Saturday as they lost their last two games against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs by 17 runs and 55 runs respectively.

Barbados Royals are currently last in the standings. They have lost as many as six group games while securing victory in two matches. Just like Lucia Kings, Barbados also suffered a loss in their most recent match against Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between St Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals; here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs BR Telecast

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals match will not be telecasted in India.

SLK vs BR Live Streaming

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals game will be streamed live on FanCode.

SLK vs BR Match Details

The 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be hosted at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 11, Saturday at 7:30 pm IST.

SLK vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Roston Chase

Vice-Captain- Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Myers

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams

SLK vs BR Probable XIs:

St Lucia Kings: Tim David, Mark Deyal, David Wiese, Andre Fletcher(wk), Faf du Plessis, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Roston Chase, Samit Patel

Barbados Royals: Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Mohammad Amir, Jake Lintott, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Azam Khan, Smit Patel(wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here