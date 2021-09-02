SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors, September 2 07:30 pm IST

SLK vs GUY dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the CPL 2021 match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors September 2 1930 IST

SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors:

In the 13th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, St Lucia Kings will be up against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between SLK and GUY is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST) and it will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

St Lucia Kings are currently languishing at the bottom of the table in the CPL standings with just one win from three games. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors are occupying the third spot with two wins and two losses from four games.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are coming into this game after beating Trinbago Knight Riders in super over on Wednesday. Meanwhile, St Lucia Kings are heading into this game on the back of a 27 run loss to Trinbago Knight Riders.

Here are all the details about tonight’s Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors match in the CPL 2021; here are all the details about tonight’s fixture:

SLK vs GUY Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

SLK vs GUY Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors can be live-streamed on Fan Code app.

SLK vs GUY Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between SLK vs GUY will be played on Thursday, September 2 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between SLK vs GUY will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain- Roston Chase

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Tim David, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounder: Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Kesrick Williams

SLK vs GUY Probable XIs:

St Lucia Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis©, Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams

Guyana Amazon Warriors Predicted Playing CI: Nicholas Pooran©(wk), Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj

