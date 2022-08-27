SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The 6ixty Men 2022 Match

Saint Lucia Kings will square off against the table-toppers Jamaica Tallawahs in the must-win encounter on Saturday. Kings are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They ended up losing their first two games against Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Despite two back-to-back defeats, Saint Lucia Kings still have an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs. The team needs to make sure that they will the Saturday game by a huge margin to stay relevant in the league.

On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs will be playing without any pressure. The team has already qualified for the next round. With two wins from as many games, they are atop the points table. Jamaica defeated Barbados Royals in their last game by 41 runs. Amir Jangoo steered the team to victory with a knock of 68 runs off 27 balls.

Ahead of the match between Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs, here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs JAM Telecast

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs game will not be telecast in India.

SLK vs JAM Live Streaming

The 6ixty Men 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLK vs JAM Match Details

SLK vs JAM match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 7:30 PM IST on August 27, Saturday.

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rovman Powell

Vice-Captain – Kesrick Williams

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles

Batters: Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: R Primus, Mark Deyal, Jamie Merchant

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Nicholson Gordon, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius

SLK vs JAM Probable XIs:

Saint Lucia Kings: Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase(c), Johnson Charles(wk), Kesrick Williams, R Primus, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Jesse Bootan, Leroy Lugg

Jamaica Tallawahs: Shamar Springer, Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Ashmead Nedd, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Nicholson Gordon, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant

