SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match, September 10, 04:30 AM IST

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs:St Lucia Kings will go one-on-one against Jamaica Tallawahs in the 24th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The league match will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 10, Friday at 04:30 AM IST.

Since the league stage of the CPL 2021 is heading towards the end, both St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs are expected to give their best performance on Friday. St Lucia Kings are third in the points table with four wins and three losses. The team didn’t enjoy an ideal run in their last outing as they were outplayed by Guyana Amazon Warriors by 17 runs.

On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have won three won out of seven league matches. The team is reeling at the second-last place in the standings. After losing their three matches on a trot, Jamaica returned to winning ways in their last match. The team defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 22 runs. Tallawahs will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum to climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs; here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs JAM Telecast

The St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will not be broadcasted in India.

SLK vs JAM Live Streaming

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs game will be streamed live on FanCode.

SLK vs JAM Match Details

The 24th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 10, Friday at 04:30 AM IST.

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain- Andre Fletcher

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Kennar Lewis

Batsmen: Shamarh Brooks, Faf du Plessis, Rovman Powell, Keron Cottoy

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Migael Pretorius, Jeavor Royal

SLK vs JAM Probable XIs:

St Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Keron Cottoy, Roston Chase, Samit Patel, Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy, Andre Fletcher (wk), Jeavor Royal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams

Jamaica Tallawahs: Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Kennar Lewis (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul

