SLK vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s CPL 2021, September 4, 7:30 PM IST Saturday

SLK vs SKN Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: St Lucia Kings will go one-on-one against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 15th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The league game will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 4, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

St Lucia Kings are currently reeling at the second-last position in the points table. The team has won two out of their four league matches and have four points under their belt. Lucia Kings are coming into the match after outclassing Guyana Amazon Warriors in their previous game by 51 runs.

On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are a team to beat in the T20 extravaganza. They are unbeaten in the league so far and have secured victory in all their five league matches. Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Royals in their most recent match by two wickets. Unsurprisingly, the hosts will enter the contest against Lucia Kings as favourites.

Ahead of the match between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots; here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs SKN Telecast

The St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

SLK vs SKN Live Streaming

The match between SLK vs SKN will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLK vs SKN Match Details

The 15th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 4, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Gayle

Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams

SLK vs SKN Probable XIs

St Lucia Kings: Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Kesrick Williams, Tim David, Samit Patel

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Naseem Shah, Devon Thomas (wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo (c), Evin Lewis

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here