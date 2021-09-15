SLK vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match, September 15, 7:30 PM IST

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: St Lucia Kings will lock horns with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 final. The match will take place at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 15, Wednesday.

This time around, there be a new champion in CPL as both Lucia Kings and Nevis Patriots are yet to win their first title. St Lucia Kings are coming into the showpiece event after causing an upset for the table-toppers and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. Kings defeated the Kieron Pollard-led side by 21 runs in the semi-finals by delivering an all-around performance.

On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got better off Guyana Amazon Warriors in the semi-finals to confirm a berth in the final. Patriots scripted a convincing win by seven wickets against the Warriors. It was again Evin Lewis who played a sensational inning of 77 runs off just 39 balls to take Nevis Patriots home.

Ahead of the match between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots; here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs SKN Telecast

The CPL 2021 final will not be telecasted in India.

SLK vs SKN Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the CPL 2021 final on FanCode.

SLK vs SKN Match Details

The final of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 15, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST.

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Roston Chase

Vice-Captain- Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Roston Chase, David Wiese, Fabien Allen

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph

SLK vs SKN Probable XIs:

St Lucia Kings: Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford

