SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s CPL 2021 Match, August 29, 7:30 PM IST Sunday

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders: St Lucia Kings will go one-on-one against Trinbago Knight Riders in the seventh match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The high-voltage game will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 29, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

St Lucia Kings had a dismal start to their campaign in the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The team lost their first match in the competition against Jamaica Tallawahs by a massive 120 runs. Lucia Kings had failed to show any character during their match against Tallawahs as both batting and bowling units failed to perform. Lucia will be thus hoping for redemption in the upcoming match against Knight Riders on Sunday.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders are currently third in the points table with one victory and one loss. Just like Lucia Kings, Knight Riders also lost their first match against Guyana Amazon Warriors by nine runs. However, the team made amends in the second game to register a victory against Barbados Royals by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs TKR Telecast

The St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

SLK vs TKR Live Streaming

The match between SLK vs TKR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SLK vs TKR Match Details

The seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 29, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roston Chase

Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Faf du Plessis, Tim David

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

SLK vs TKR Probable XIs

St Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy

Trinbago Knight Riders: Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Isuru Udana, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales

