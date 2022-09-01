SLK vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Caribbean Premier League 2022 match, September 01, 07:30 PM IST

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders: Saint Lucia Kings will kick-start their campaign in the Caribbean Premier League 2022 with a battle against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Lucia Kings were exceptional in the last season. However, the team suffered a heartbreaking loss against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three wickets.

SLK finished at fourth place in the points table with five wins from ten games last year. Roston Chase was wrecker-in-chief as he ended up as the highest run-getter. The team will be expecting a similar performance from the batter this year as well.

Speaking of Trinbago Knight Riders, they were terrific during the league round. The franchise finished at the top of the points tally with six victories under its belt. However, a poor performance against Saint Lucia Kings in the semi-final ruled them out of the competition. The Knight Riders have good players this season including Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Nicholas Pooran.

Ahead of the match between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

SLK vs TKR Telecast

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders game will not be telecast in India

SLK vs TKR Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SLK vs TKR Match Details

SLK vs TKR match will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre at 07:30 PM IST on September 01, Thursday.

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tim David

Vice-Captain – Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Colin Munro, Roston Chase

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph

SLK vs TKR Probable XIs:

Saint Lucia Kings: Kesrick Williams, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Faf du Plessis (c), Tim David, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Preston McSween, Rivaldo Clarke, Mark Deyal

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jayden Seales, Khary Pierre, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Seekkuge Prasanna, Anderson Phillip, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert

