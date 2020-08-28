SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles: Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 16th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Cyprus 2020, team Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC will be up against Cyprus Eagles. Both the teams have played four matches each. While Cyprus Eagles won three of the total matches played so far, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC lost all four. The SLL vs CEC ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 outing will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol, Cyprus.
SLL vs CEC ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles Live Score/Scorecard
SLL vs CEC ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Match Details
August 28 – 6.30pm IST from County Ground, Hove.
SLL vs CEC ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 My Dream11 Team: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles
ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Captain: Zeeshan Sarwar
ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Mehran Khan
ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Chamal Sadun
ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Batsmen: BLCS Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan
E ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murali Alanki, Gursewak Singh, Jugraj Singh
ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Damith Priyantha, Saman Kumara, Milan Akurange
ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC: Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Suresh Gedara, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Anura Rathnayake, Damith Priyantha, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akurange, Saman Kumara
Cyprus Eagles: Saqib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Thulasi Alluri, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri, Zeeshan Sarwar, Jugraj Singh, Murali Alanki, Charan Nallur, Gursewak Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala
