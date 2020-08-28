Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

62/8 (16.1)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles: Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SLL vs CEC Dream11 Best Picks / SLL vs CEC Dream11 Captain / SLL vs CEC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |August 28, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
ECS Cyprus T210 League.

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 16th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Cyprus 2020, team Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC will be up against Cyprus Eagles. Both the teams have played four matches each. While Cyprus Eagles won three of the total matches played so far, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC lost all four. The SLL vs CEC ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 outing will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

SLL vs CEC ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SLL vs CEC ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Match Details

August 28 – 6.30pm IST from County Ground, Hove.

SLL vs CEC ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 My Dream11 Team: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles

ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Captain: Zeeshan Sarwar

ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Mehran Khan

ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Chamal Sadun

ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Batsmen: BLCS Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan

E ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murali Alanki, Gursewak Singh, Jugraj Singh

ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Damith Priyantha, Saman Kumara, Milan Akurange

ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles, SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC: Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Suresh Gedara, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Anura Rathnayake, Damith Priyantha, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akurange, Saman Kumara

Cyprus Eagles: Saqib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Thulasi Alluri, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri, Zeeshan Sarwar, Jugraj Singh, Murali Alanki, Charan Nallur, Gursewak Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala

dream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsSLL vs CECSLL vs CEC Dream11SLL vs CEC Dream11 predictionSLL vs CEC Dream11 teamSLL vs CEC Dream11 top picksSLL vs CEC Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more