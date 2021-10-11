SLL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus Encore 2021, Sri Lankan Lions vs Nicosia Tigers fighters CC, October 11, 09:30 pm IST

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, 2021 match between Sri Lankan Lions and Nicosia Tigers fighters CC: In the third match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus Encore, Sri Lankan Lions will square off against Nicosia Tigers fighters CC on Monday, October 11. The match between Sri Lankan Lions and Nicosia Tigers fighters CC will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, and it is slated to kick off at 09:30 pm (IST).

The fans won’t be able to enjoy this fixture on their television as European Cricket Series are not getting broadcasted in India. However, live-streaming of today’s Sri Lankan Lions and Nicosia Tigers fighters CC is available on the FanCode app. This is Sri Lankan Lions and Nicosia Tigers fighters CC’s first game in the tournament and they will look to make a flying start in this series by winning this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lankan Lions and Nicosia Tigers fighters CC; here is everything you need to know:

SLL vs NCT Telecast

The ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, 2021 match between Sri Lankan Lions and Nicosia Tigers fighters CC will not be televised in India.

SLL vs NCT Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, 2021 match between Sri Lankan Lions and Nicosia Tigers fighters CC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLL vs NCT Match Details

The ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, 2021 match between Sri Lankan Lions and Nicosia Tigers fighters CC will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on Monday, October 11.

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chamal Sadun

Vice-Captain: Iftekar Jaman

Suggested Playing XI for SLL vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Roman Mazumder, Abid Ali

Batters: Neeraj Tiwari, BLCS Kumara, Roshan Sirwardana

All-rounders: Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Chamal Sadun

Bowlers: Kamal Raiz, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hasan

SLL vs NCT Probable XIs:

Sri Lankan Lions Predicted Playing XI: Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Sachithra Tharanga, BLCS Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Roshan Sirwardana, Chamal Sadun, Buddika Mahesh, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Saman Kumara, Mahesh Gamage

Nicosia Tigers CC Predicted Playing XI: Faysal Mia (C), Abid Ali (WK), Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Sakhawat Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hasan, Shajjad Baddan

